The Mariners will call up Milone from Triple-A Tacoma to start Wednesday's game in San Francisco, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Milone will be joining the Mariners for the second time this season, as he previously made a spot start April 14 versus the Rockies before being designated for assignment shortly thereafter. He cleared waivers and has remained in the organization as a depth arm at Tacoma, where he's compiled a 4.47 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 46:18 K:BB over 50.1 innings. The veteran southpaw will step in as the Mariners' temporary No. 5 starter after Bryce Miller (finger) recently joined Marco Gonzales (forearm) on the injured list, but whether Milone sticks around beyond Wednesday will likely hinge on how he fares versus the Giants.