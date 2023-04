Milone was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Milone was called up to make a spot start against the Rockies on Saturday after Marco Gonzales was placed on the paternity list, and he pitched well while allowing just a run over 4.2 innings of work. With Gonzales expected back and a full Seattle rotation, there's no room for him on the roster. if he goes unclaimed, Milone will likely report back to Triple-A Tacoma.