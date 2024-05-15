Puk earned the save Tuesday against the Tigers, delivering a scoreless 10th inning in a 1-0 victory.

After the Marlins finally opened the scoring in the top of the 10th inning, Puk induced three straight flyouts in the bottom half to strand the free runner at second and earn his first save in his second appearance out of the bullpen this season. Puk spent three weeks on the IL with shoulder fatigue after struggling mightily to a 9.22 ERA in four chances as a starter. The 29-year-old left-hander certainly had more success out of the bullpen last season, when he pitched to a 3.97 ERA with 15 saves in 56.2 innings. Puk was immediately inserted back into a high-leverage role, though he'll likely work primarily as a setup option ahead of Tanner Scott.