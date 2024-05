The Marlins activated Puk (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

It's been a little more than three weeks since Puk landed on the IL with left shoulder fatigue, but he's ready to return now after yielding two runs with a 7:0 K:BB over 3.2 rehab innings. Puk struggled mightily as a member of the Marlins' rotation earlier this season, but he'll be used in relief now and should eventually operate in high-leverage spots.