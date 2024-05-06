Puk (shoulder) made the second appearance of his rehab assignment with the Marlins' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate Monday, striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Puk has turned in identical two-strikeout perfect innings in the FCL since he started up his rehab assignment Friday. The left-hander broke camp as a member of the Miami rotation, but after turning in a 9.22 ERA and 2.63 WHIP over his four starts before landing on the injured list April 20 with shoulder fatigue, he'll work out of the bullpen once the Marlins activate him. Puk could settle into a high-leverage role in front of closer Tanner Scott right away upon his return to the big club.