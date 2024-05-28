Puk (0-6) took the loss Monday against the Padres, giving up an unearned run on one hit over two-thirds of an inning.

Entering a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the seventh, Puk appeared to have gotten out of the inning when he got coaxed a grounder from Fernando Tatis for a potential double play, but Tim Anderson couldn't come up with the ball -- the first of two errors in the frame for the Marlins shortstop. Puk's move back to the bullpen hasn't helped him turn his season around -- through five relief appearances and 4.0 innings, he has a 6.75 ERA and a 1:2 K:BB.