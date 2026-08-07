Diamondbacks' A.J. Puk: Out for season

Manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Puk (elbow/shoulder) will remain shut down for the remainder of the season, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Puk suffered a shoulder capsule sprain while pitching in a rehab game in June, and MRI results revealed in July that he still hasn't fully recovered from the injury. After seeking out a second opinion, the left-hander is now officially set to miss the entire 2026 campaign. Puk is set to become a free agent this coming offseason and will shift his focus toward getting healthy for the start of 2027.