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Diamondbacks' A.J. Puk: Out for season

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Puk (elbow/shoulder) will remain shut down for the remainder of the season, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Puk suffered a shoulder capsule sprain while pitching in a rehab game in June, and MRI results revealed in July that he still hasn't fully recovered from the injury. After seeking out a second opinion, the left-hander is now officially set to miss the entire 2026 campaign. Puk is set to become a free agent this coming offseason and will shift his focus toward getting healthy for the start of 2027.

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