Diamondbacks' A.J. Puk: Seeking second opinion

Manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that MRI results on Puk's left shoulder revealed that his shoulder capsule hasn't fully healed, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Puk has been on the injured list all season while recovering from an internal brace procedure he underwent last summer, as well as a shoulder capsule sprain he suffered while pitching in a rehab game. The results of his latest MRI suggest that his stay on the IL is likely to be extended even further, and he's set to visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache within the next couple of days to help determine next steps. An updated timeline for his return could come into focus following his appointment.