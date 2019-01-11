Marlins' Adam Conley: Avoids arbitration with Miami

Conley signed a one-year, $1.125 million contract with the Marlins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Conley saw his first extended action out of the bullpen with the Marlins in 2018, after serving as a starter the previous three years. The 28-year-old had a 4.09 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB over 50.2 innings and is likely to begin the season in a middle relief role for Miami.