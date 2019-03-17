Marlins' Adam Conley: Strong spring continues

Conley struck out two and gave up a hit in 1.2 scoreless innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

The southpaw now boasts a 7:1 K:BB through 7.1 spring innings, with the only two runs he's allowed coming on solo shots. Conley should be a key part of the late-inning mix in the Marlins' bullpen this season, but whether that role leads to significant save totals, or a more Andrew Miller-like usage, remains to be seen.