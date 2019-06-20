Marlins' Adam Conley: Tagged with another loss

Conley (1-7) took the loss Wednesday as the Marlins fell 2-1 to the Cardinals, giving up a walkoff solo home run to Paul Goldschmidt in the 11th inning.

The Marlins were hoping Conley could emerge as a late-inning shutdown weapon for their bullpen this season, but instead the left-hander has been a disaster, stumbling to an 8.00 ERA and 1.74 WHIP through 27 innings with a 23:12 K:BB. Conley's been taken deep in three of his last five appearances and been scored upon in six of his last nine, and there's no reason to have him anywhere near a fantasy roster right now even as a speculative saves play.