Meyer was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.

Caleb Smith (shoulder) was placed on the DL, and with the Marlins' rotation severely depleted by injuries, Meyer was promoted to provide some length out of the bullpen. Since he had been working as a starter at Triple-A, he will be capable of pitching multiple innings in his appearances out of the MLB bullpen. Meyer had a 4.27 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 42:15 K:BB in 52.2 innings at Triple-A.

