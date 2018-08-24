Meyer was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Meyer will head back to the big leagues in order to provide a fresh arm in the bullpen. The Marlins were forced to put Jarlin Garcia (ankle) and Elieser Hernandez (blister) on the DL in a corresponding move, while also reinstating Kyle Barraclough (back). Across nine appearances with Miami this year, Meyer has logged an 8.22 ERA and 1.76 WHIP.