Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Monday that Garrett (shoulder) experienced a "dead arm" after his last bullpen session, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

It is not related to the left shoulder injury which has kept Garrett out all season, but it nonetheless could prevent the left-hander from making his season debut this week. The southpaw threw 86 pitches in his last rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville and his return to the Marlins' rotation appeared imminent. Garrett will undergo testing on his arm just to be safe.