Garrett (shoulder) played catch from 90 feet Friday, Isaac Azout of SBNation.com reports.

If he has no issues with his arm following the throwing session, Garrett will likely get a bullpen session in before Miami considers a date for his 2024 debut. The 26-year-old left-hander, who missed most of spring training with a sore shoulder, is now dealing with a dead arm phase after tossing 86 pitches for Triple-A Jacksonville last Friday in what appeared to be his final rehab start. There's still a chance he could join the Marlins' rotation before the end of the month.