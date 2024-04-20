Share Video

Link copied!

Garrett (shoulder) played catch from 90 feet Friday, Isaac Azout of SBNation.com reports.

If he has no issues with his arm following the throwing session, Garrett will likely get a bullpen session in before Miami considers a date for his 2024 debut. The 26-year-old left-hander, who missed most of spring training with a sore shoulder, is now dealing with a dead arm phase after tossing 86 pitches for Triple-A Jacksonville last Friday in what appeared to be his final rehab start. There's still a chance he could join the Marlins' rotation before the end of the month.

More News