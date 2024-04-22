Garrett (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Garrett is ramping his throwing back up after experiencing a dead arm phase earlier this month. The left-hander had been close to rejoining the Marlins' rotation before the setback, but he no doubt will now be asked to make at least another rehab start or two before returning. When he might be game-ready is not yet clear.
More News
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Playing catch from 90 feet•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Going through dead arm phase•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Poised to return this week•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Making another rehab start Friday•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Goes 4.1 innings in rehab outing•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Making rehab start Sunday•