Garrett (shoulder) struck out four and allowed four earned runs on six hits and and zero walks across six innings in his latest rehab start Friday with Triple-A Jacksonville.

Making his second rehab start at Triple-A, Garrett built up to 86 pitches (59 strikes) and generally executed during his time on the mound, aside from serving up two home runs. Given his high pitch count, Garrett looks to be fully stretched out at this point and ready to return from the 15-day injured list. It's unclear who Garrett might replace in the rotation, as both Max Meyer and Ryan Weathers are less established at the big-league level but have performed well through three starts, while Trevor Rogers (4.80 ERA, 1.87 WHIP over 15 innings) and A.J. Puk (5.91 ERA, 2.44 WHIP in 10.2 innings) have fallen short of expectations. Puk is tentatively slated to start Wednesday's game against the Giants, but he could be moved to the bullpen thereafter if the Marlins want to clear a permanent spot in the five-man rotation for Garrett. If the Marlins don't change plans and have Garrett start for Puk on Wednesday, the former's first start of the season with the big club would likely come this weekend versus the Cubs at Wrigley Field.