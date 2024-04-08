Garrett (shoulder) is scheduled to make a second rehab start Friday with Triple-A Jacksonville, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 26-year-old lefty threw 66 pitchers over 4.1 frames during Sunday's rehab outing, and he's expected to build up to around 80 pitches Friday. Assuming that goes well, Garrett could then be cleared to join the Marlins' starting rotation next week.