Cubs' Braxton Garrett: Catches on with Cubs

The Cubs acquired Garrett from the Marlins on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Garrett becomes the second starting pitcher the Cubs have acquired in the less than 24 hours, after Chicago previously swung a deal for Kevin Gausman on Sunday. Though Gausman will immediately settle into a starting role with the Cubs, Garrett is likely to join the rotation at Triple-A Iowa to begin his time in the organization. After missing the entire 2025 campaign while recovering from UCL revision surgery with an internal brace, Garrett has enjoyed sound health this season but wasn't able to carve out a role at the big-league level with the Marlins. The 28-year-old southpaw made just two appearances in Miami and had instead been making regular starts at Triple-A Jacksonville, where he submitted a 2.98 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 88:32 K:BB across 81.2 innings.