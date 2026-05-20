The Marlins optioned Garrett to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.

After being called up from Jacksonville on May 14 to replace the injured Robby Snelling (elbow) in the rotation, Garrett didn't perform well enough to earn a longer-term stay with the big club. Between his starts against Minnesota and Atlanta, Garrett covered just 4.1 innings and allowed seven earned runs while walking more batters (eight) than he struck out (five). The Marlins have yet to announce a new fifth starter, but Thomas White was scratched from his scheduled outing with Jacksonville on Wednesday and appears to be the leading candidate to enter the big-league rotation.