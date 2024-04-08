Garrett (shoulder) allowed two runs on three hits over 4.1 innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

Garrett struck out five, didn't walk anyone and averaged 90.6 mph with his sinker, which is right at his average from last season. The left-hander got his pitch count up to 66 and induced 11 swinging strikes. Garrett has been working his way back from a left shoulder impingement and will probably need at least one more rehab start before rejoining the Marlins' rotation.