Garrett (shoulder) allowed one hit and three walks over five scoreless innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.
Garrett struck out three batters, got his pitch count up to 61 and averaged 90.7 mph with his sinker, which is right in line with his normal velocity. It should be his final tune-up before his season debut with the Marlins, which is tentatively slated for Monday against the Dodgers. Garrett has been sidelined with a left shoulder impingement and more recently went through a "dead arm" phase.
More News
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Making another rehab start•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Restarting rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Throws bullpen session•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Playing catch from 90 feet•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Going through dead arm phase•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Poised to return this week•