Garrett (shoulder) allowed one hit and three walks over five scoreless innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.

Garrett struck out three batters, got his pitch count up to 61 and averaged 90.7 mph with his sinker, which is right in line with his normal velocity. It should be his final tune-up before his season debut with the Marlins, which is tentatively slated for Monday against the Dodgers. Garrett has been sidelined with a left shoulder impingement and more recently went through a "dead arm" phase.