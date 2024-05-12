Garrett pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight batters in Sunday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Phillies.

Garrett got off to a slow start in his season debut, giving up three runs in the top of the first inning on a homer by Nick Castellanos. He then tossed four scoreless frames before two more runs came around to score while he secured just one out in the top of the sixth frame. The left-hander did impress in the strikeouts department though, punching out at least eight batters for the first time since June 22 of the 2023 campaign versus the Pirates. Garrett will look to produce a more well-rounded performance in his next start, which is tentatively set for Saturday at home versus the Mets.