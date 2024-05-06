Garrett (shoulder) is scheduled to cover around six innings or 75 pitches Monday in a rehab start with the Marlins' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, MLB.com reports.

Garrett made the fourth start of his rehab assignment this past Wednesday with Triple-A Jacksonville and looked sharp over five scoreless innings, scattering one hit and three walks while striking out three. Since he was lifted after 61 pitches, Garrett will need one more outing in the minors to get fully stretched out for starting duty before the Marlins are comfortable bringing him back from the 15-day injured list. Assuming Monday's rehab outing in rookie ball goes smoothly, Garrett should be activated this weekend and will likely slot into the rotation either Saturday or Sunday against the Phillies.