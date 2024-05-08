The Marlins reinstated Garrett (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Garrett isn't expected to make his season debut for the big club until Sunday versus Philadelphia, but he'll rejoin the Marlins a few days early after fellow starter Edward Cabrera (shoulder) was placed on the IL in a corresponding move. The 26-year-old southpaw opened the season on the shelf due to a left shoulder impingement and made two rehab starts before a brief shutdown period while he contended with a dead-arm phase. Garrett has bounced back well since resuming his rehab assignment April 26, compiling a 1.32 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB in 13.2 innings across three outings between Triple-A Jacksonville and the Marlins' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate. Garrett built up to 82 pitches in his latest rehab outing Monday and isn't expected to face any major workload restrictions when he debuts this weekend.