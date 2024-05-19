Garrett took a no-decision Saturday against the Mets, getting charged with six runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

Garrett looked out of sorts from the jump, hitting two batters with pitches while allowing three hits and two runs in the first inning. He did start to settle in a bit after that, but Garrett was pulled with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth and then watched all three inherited runners cross the plate. It's been two straight duds from Garrett since he's come off the injured list. Better days are surely ahead, but it will be difficult for fantasy managers to trust him next week in Arizona.