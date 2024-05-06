Garrett (shoulder) struck out 13 batters and allowed one hit and one walk over 5.2 scoreless innings in his rehab start Monday for the Marlins' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.

Though he was facing off against a lineup consisting mostly of teenage hitters, Garrett was dominant nonetheless in what was likely his fifth and final minor-league rehab start. Garrett, who has been on the 15-day injured list all season while recovering from a left shoulder impingement, will likely be activated this weekend to start Saturday or Sunday versus the Phillies for what will be his 2024 debut with the Marlins.