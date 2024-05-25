Garrett (1-0) allowed four hits and struck out six while walking none, tossing a complete-game shutout to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Garrett had the best start of his career, throwing just 95 pitches (71 strikes) over his nine innings Friday. He began the year on the injured list with a shoulder injury and allowed 11 runs over 9.2 innings over his first two starts before this gem. Garrett has a 5.30 ERA on the year, but his 1.02 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB across 18.2 innings paint a much more encouraging picture. The 2016 first-rounder is projected for a road start versus the Padres his next time out.