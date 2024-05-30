Garrett (2-0) earned the win Wednesday over the Padres, allowing a run on six hits over five innings. He struck out two.

A Ha-Seong Kim homer in the third inning was the lone damage against Garrett as the left-hander earned a second straight win -- he's allowed just one run on nine hits over 14 innings in that span after allowing 11 runs in his first two outings this season. Garrett's ERA is down to 4.56 with a 1.06 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB through his first 23.2 innings this year. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Rays in his next start.