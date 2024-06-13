Garrett (2-2) took the loss against the Mets on Wednesday, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four batters over 4.2 innings.

Garrett was tagged by Harrison Bader for a two-run homer in the first inning, and he gave up three more runs in the second. The left-hander settled down a bit from there, but he was pulled with two outs in the fifth inning after serving up a solo shot to Starling Marte. It was the second straight start during which Garrett was unable to complete five frames -- he went just 2.2 innings versus Tampa Bay in his previous appearance. Garrett was great in back-to-back starts May 24 and 29, allowing just one run over 14 frames. However, he's given up at least four earned runs in each of his other four outings and has a poor 6.10 ERA overall this season.