Garrett will miss the 2025 season after undergoing UCL revision surgery with an internal brace in December, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Garrett made just seven starts for the Marlins during the 2025 season due to forearm and elbow problems and his UCL finally gave out. The left-hander had Tommy John surgery previously, so while the December operation was less invasive, it will still be a very lengthy rehab. If all goes well, it's possible Garrett is ready for the start of the 2026 season.