Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Marlins placed Garrett (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Cal Quantrill, who signed a one-year contract with the Marlins in a corresponding move. Garrett underwent UCL revision surgery with an internal brace on his left elbow in December and will be sidelined for the entire 2025 season.

More News