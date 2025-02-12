The Marlins placed Garrett (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Cal Quantrill, who signed a one-year contract with the Marlins in a corresponding move. Garrett underwent UCL revision surgery with an internal brace on his left elbow in December and will be sidelined for the entire 2025 season.
