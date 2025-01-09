Share Video

The Marlins and Garrett (elbow) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Garrett avoids an arbitration hearing in his first year of eligibility. He did not, however, avoid elbow surgery, as he underwent a UCL revision surgery with an internal brace last month that will sideline him for the entirety of the 2025 season.

