The Marlins optioned Garrett to Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.

After being sidelined all of last season while recovering from elbow surgery, Garrett will begin 2026 in the minors after giving up three runs with three strikeouts and three walks over four Grapefruit League innings. The left-hander will likely get a look in Miami's rotation at some point this season, but it'll be Janson Junk who begins the campaign as the No. 5 starter.