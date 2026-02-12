Garrett was touching 95 mph in a live batting practice session Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Garrett missed the entire 2025 season after December 2024 internal brace surgery on his left elbow but has no restrictions at the beginning of camp. The left-hander averaged 90.7 mph with his four-seamer in 2024 and has never averaged more than 91.5 mph with the pitch, so the fact that he's already touching the mid-90s early on in spring training is a good sign. Garrett will likely have some kind of workload restrictions in 2026, but he should have a spot in the Marlins' rotation locked up.