Garrett (elbow) isn't expected to have any restrictions when spring training begins, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Garrett didn't pitch at all in 2025 while recovering from December 2024 elbow surgery that included an internal brace procedure. The 28-year-old southpaw had shown flashes of upside before that, including a shutout of the Diamondbacks in May 2024, and with the Marlins having traded Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers this offseason, the team is counting on Garrett to fill one of three openings in the rotation behind Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez.