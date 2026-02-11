Garrett (elbow) will be available to pitch this week as spring training gets underway, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins announced Wednesday that aside from Calvin Faucher -- who has yet to report to camp --and the rehabbing Ronny Henriquez (elbow), all pitchers on the 40-man roster are operating with no restrictions to begin camp. Garrett missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing elbow surgery with an internal brace in December 2024, but he told Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com that he threw "a couple" live bullpen sessions prior to reporting to camp and is scheduled to throw another one Wednesday. Since he's coming off a major injury, Garrett may be eased into the Grapefruit League pitching schedule behind some of the Marlins' other starting candidates, but the 28-year-old lefty should have a fairly clear path to an Opening Day rotation spot if he emerges from spring training healthy.