Garrett (2-1) took the loss Wednesday against Tampa Bay, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk across 2.2 innings. He struck out three.

Garrett seemed to have turned a corner after yielding 11 runs in his first two starts of 2024 by allowing just one run over 14.0 innings in his ensuing pair of starts. However, he couldn't keep his recent form, surrendering three doubles and failing to make it through three innings for the first time this year. Through the ups and downs, Garrett owns a 5.81 ERA and a 24:4 K:BB over 26.1 innings this season. He's lined up to face the Mets on Tuesday.