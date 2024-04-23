Garrett (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch side session Tuesday and is scheduled to pick up his rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Jacksonville, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander is ready to resume his rehab assignment after a bout of dead arm slowed the progress in his return from a pinched nerve in his left shoulder. Garrett threw 86 pitches in his previous rehab outing April 12 and is scheduled to throw about 60 pitches or four innings Friday. The 26-year-old seems likely to require an additional rehab start after Friday before making his season debut for Miami.