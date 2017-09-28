Marlins' Brian Anderson: Out again Thursday
Anderson is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Anderson will stick on the bench for a second straight game as Derek Dietrich draws another start at the hot corner in his place. The 24-year-old has held his own in his first major-league stint, slashing .268/.346/.366 in 21 games while serving as the Marlins' primary third baseman over the past few weeks.
