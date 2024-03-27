The Mariners released Anderson on Sunday.
Anderson put together a solid spring, slashing .250/.344/.536 with two homers and six RBI across 32 plate appearances, but he ultimately ended up not making the Mariners' Opening Day roster. The 30-year-old utility man will now attempt to latch on with another club and should have little trouble securing at least a minor-league deal.
More News
-
Mariners' Brian Anderson: Belts homer in Cactus League loss•
-
Mariners' Brian Anderson: Joins Mariners as NRI•
-
Brian Anderson: Released by Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Designated for assignment•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Playing little since activation•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Back from injured list•