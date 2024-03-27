Share Video

The Mariners released Anderson on Sunday.

Anderson put together a solid spring, slashing .250/.344/.536 with two homers and six RBI across 32 plate appearances, but he ultimately ended up not making the Mariners' Opening Day roster. The 30-year-old utility man will now attempt to latch on with another club and should have little trouble securing at least a minor-league deal.

