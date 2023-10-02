Anderson was released by the Brewers on Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Anderson was removed from the Brewers' 40-man roster last week and is now officially a free agent after clearing waivers. The 30-year-old got off to a solid start for the Brew Crew this season in posting a .790 OPS in April, but he posted a .629 OPS after that and was hardly playing before being cut loose.