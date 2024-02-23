Anderson signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Friday that includes an invite to big-league camp, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The 30-year-old struggled to a .678 OPS in 96 games with Milwaukee last season and was released by the club in early October. Anderson would provide depth at third base and right field if he makes the roster, though his most likely position would be the hot corner since Luis Urias likely doesn't have a firm grip on the starting role.