Anderson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Anderson was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, but he's started in just one of the Brewers' ensuing four games. When healthy this season, Anderson has handled a near-everyday role while moving between third base, the corner outfield and designated hitter, but he looks like he'll have to settle for part-time duty for the time being. Andruw Monasterio has settled in as the Brewers' main starter at the hot corner, while the trio of Christian Yelich, Mark Canha and Sal Frelick are operating as Milwaukee's primary options at the corner-outfield spots and DH.