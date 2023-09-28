Anderson was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Thursday.
This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for Garrett Mitchell (shoulder) as he returns from the 60-day injured list. Anderson played regularly for the Brewers in the first half of the 2023 campaign, but he'd logged only 27 plate appearances since the beginning of August while slashing .192/.222/.308 with one walk and nine strikeouts.
