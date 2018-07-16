Anderson went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-5 win over Philadelphia.

Anderson blasted a three-run home run in the fifth inning to cut Miami's deficit to one, pushing his RBI total on the season to 49. He's recorded a hit in eight of his past 10 games heading into the break, and he's batting .288 with 34 extra-base hits through 97 games in the first half.