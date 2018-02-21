Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Inks deal with Marlins
Maybin has signed with the Marlins, Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
The Marlins' lack of major-league ready outfield depth opened the door for a reunion with Maybin, who was previously in the organization from 2008-10 after being a cornerstone in the trade that sent Miguel Cabrera to the Tigers. At the very least, Maybin will platoon with Derek Dietrich in left field, but he should have an opportunity to play on a near-everyday basis if he can recover from a disappointing 2017 between Anaheim and Houston. Most of the interest in Maybin for fantasy purposes should be centered around his speed, as he went 33-for-41 on the basepaths last season despite appearing in just 114 games.
