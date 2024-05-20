Bethancourt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Mets.

The catcher took Jake Diekman deep in the seventh inning, bringing the Marlins to within a run at 4-3, but it was as close as they got. Bethancourt has offered little at the plate this season -- Sunday's homer was his first of 2024, and he's slashing .143/.186/.232 in 60 plate appearances as the backup to Nick Fortes.