The Marlins placed Bethancourt on the bereavement list Saturday.
Bethancourt will be away from the team for three games as he tends to more important matters. Jhonny Pereda was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move and will likely split time with Nick Fortes behind the plate while Bethancourt is out.
