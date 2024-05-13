Bethancourt will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Tigers.

Bethancourt will draw his third time in four games, with the playing time behind the dish beginning to tilt more in his favor while he's wielded a hot bat of late. Over his last four starts, Bethancourt has gone 6-for-13 at the plate, but he's still holding down a lowly .346 OPS on the season. That mark is right in line with Nick Fortes' (.345), so as soon as Bethancourt cools off, the two backstops could settle back into more of a timeshare.